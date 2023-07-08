FORECAST: Cooler, more comfortable temperatures for the weekend

Scattered showers and a few storms are still possible across the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for most before cooling into the low to middle 60s by daybreak Saturday. A disturbance will pass through the area overnight, triggering a few more showers and brief thunderstorms to form. Severe weather will not be widespread, but we could get an isolated strong storm with wind and hail as the primary threats. Saturday starts out mild, with a much cooler than normal afternoon as highs top out in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs back in the low 80s. But, get ready for more heat and humidity to return next week. Highs Monday and through most of the week will return to the middle to upper 80s, with heat indices flirting with the triple digits -- especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

