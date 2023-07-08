Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Cooler, more comfortable temperatures for the weekend

By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and a few storms are still possible across the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for most before cooling into the low to middle 60s by daybreak Saturday. A disturbance will pass through the area overnight, triggering a few more showers and brief thunderstorms to form. Severe weather will not be widespread, but we could get an isolated strong storm with wind and hail as the primary threats. Saturday starts out mild, with a much cooler than normal afternoon as highs top out in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs back in the low 80s. But, get ready for more heat and humidity to return next week. Highs Monday and through most of the week will return to the middle to upper 80s, with heat indices flirting with the triple digits -- especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD investigating fatal shooting at the 3700 Block of N. College
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue
Taylor Swift will be in Kansas City on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Arrowhead...
IT’S TAYLOR TIME! A list of Eras Tour must-knows for the big day
Ahmad R. Herring.
KC man sentenced to 46 years in prison for murder, kidnapping
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
Charges are set to be announced regarding a nightclub shooting that left three people and left...
BREAKING: Murder charges announced in Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting

Latest News

FORECAST: Cooler, more comfortable temperatures for the weekend
FORECAST: Cooler, more comfortable temperatures for the weekend
FORECAST: Cooler temperatures Friday with some parts of the Metro likely to see some storm...
FORECAST: Cooler temperatures Friday with some parts of the Metro likely to see some storm activity
FORECAST: Cooler temperatures Friday with some parts of the Metro likely to see some storm activity
Rain should taper off by midday, with another round of rain and thunderstorms that could...
FORECAST: Rain possible Friday evening