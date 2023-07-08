FORECAST: Below-average temperatures today and tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Saturday! Here’s a look at your weekend weather forecast.

There are a few showers and storms on the radar right now, moving east. They have very heavy rain associated with them. These will continue to move to the east throughout the morning time hours.

Today, most areas will remain dry but there is a slim chance a shower will pop up and will consume the skies for most of the day.

This afternoon there will be some clearing resulting in seeing some rays from the sun. Temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below where they should be for July as temperatures only top out in the upper 70s. But, if you are headed to the pool don’t be fooled—the sun is still intense through the clouds and the UV Index is 8.3. It will be a great day for outdoor activities such as pickleball, walking the pup, or even going for a run in the cooler temperatures!

It’s Night Two of the Eras Tour and the weather will cooperate better tonight than it did last night! There will be peeks of sunshine and cool temperatures in the mid-70s to kick off the show and low 70s to end the show.

Sunday, the below-average temperatures continue, but this will be the last cool day for a while. The heat is on next week with the upper 80s and low 90s returning with heat indexes close to the triple digits!

