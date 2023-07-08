Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As long as seemed to take to get here, Kansas City’s Taylor Swift Week is already almost over. If you’re happy about that, shh—the Swifties don’t want to hear it. This is their Super Bowl.

After a successful first night at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift is set to perform for one final show in her KC leg of the Eras Tour. For all the practical information you need to know regarding parking and stadium policies, refer to KCTV’s list of must-knows. For all the fun information on what went down Friday night (without any spoilers) and what to expect Saturday, keep reading.

Friday Recap

KCTV5′s Mark Poulose was live outside Arrowhead Stadium for the kick-off of Night 1. Watch his coverage outside the stadium and read on for all things inside the stadium.

Taylor Cubed

Taylor Lautner made a surprise appearance at last night’s show (accompanied by his wife, Taylor Dome) and was invited onstage by Taylor Swift.

Taylor (Swift) and Taylor (Lautner) dated briefly in 2009. The song “Back to December” from Swift’s 2010 Speak Now album is assumed to be about Lautner. But, with 13 years and Lautner’s 2022 marriage with Dome to fill that blank space, it’s safe to say things are perfectly fine now.

A “From The Vault” Music Video Debut

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released first thing July 7. It features re-recordings of the album’s 14 original tracks as well as its 2 bonus tracks. It also has 6 newly recorded “From The Vault” tracks, bringing the reclaimed album to a total of 22 songs.

This is Swift’s third re-rereleased album, preceded by Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021 and Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021. It is expected that she will continue the reclamation process with the three remaining albums (Taylor Swift, 1989 and Reputation) that were made while Swift was signed to Big Machine Records.

The re-recordings are in response to corporate ownership of Swift’s masters, meaning she does not have control over the songs’ profits or rights. By re-recording the albums and covering her own songs, Swift gains ownership of them under her new contract with Republic Records.

The music video for “I Can See You” debuted at Kansas City’s show with the video’s stars—Joey King, Presley Cash and Taylor Lautner—on stage to view it. Swift has been directing most of her music videos since 2018, including “I Can See You.”

You can watch the full music video here.

Look Ahead to Saturday Night’s Show

What’s the weather going to be like?

It looks like Night 2 is showing more promise weather-wise than Night 1. The high for today stays in the upper 70s and will be mostly cloudy for the majority of the day.

Where to go when you get there

If you’re ridesharing, representatives from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium want to emphasize for Night 2 the importance of following these directions:

DROP-OFF INSTRUCTIONS: Rideshare and drop-offs should only be using Blue Ridge Cutoff. Drivers can drop off using Blue Ridge Cutoff and entering Gate 2. From there they will follow traffic signage and drop off in Lot J. Drivers should then exit Gate 7.

PICK-UP INSTRUCTIONS: Following the concert, people picking up should use only Blue Ridge Cutoff, enter Gate 2 and follow traffic signage to pick up in Lot J. Drivers can then exit using Gate 7. Drivers can stage for pickup in Lot J for pick up after 9:00 p.m.

According to Arrowhead staff, Night 1 had a high number of drop-offs. They ask that concert-goers be patient with one another and with the Stadium’s parking and traffic attendants to ensure safety and timely arrivals.

Arrowhead Stadium map for ride share and drop off (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium)

For those who are not ridesharing, the digital Arrowhead parking passes have “entry info” listed on them

What time does the show start?

Openers MUNA and Gracie Abrams start at 6:30 p.m. The parking lot opens at 2:30 p.m. and tailgating is allowed up until the headliners begin, at which point all guests must make their way to the stadium. Only ticketed guests are allowed in the parking lot.

According to Redditor readingrainbow87, Swift took the stage just after 8 p.m. Her performance lasts well over three hours, so those opting for ridesharing services should tell their drivers to meet them at midnight.

How long does it take to get out afterward?

The answer to this depends on several factors, including where you park and when you leave the stadium. Overall, however, the answer appears to be that it takes a long time—up to a few hours.

Several concert attendees recommend packing comfortable clothes to change into in the car as well as food and drinks.

This is a continuing story. KCTV5 will update as more information becomes available throughout the day.

