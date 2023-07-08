Aging & Style
Bobcat rescued after driver finds it stuck under hood

By Tianna Morimoto and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GILA BEND, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man picked up an extra passenger on his way to work recently, KPHO reports.

The man was driving to work in Gila Bend, Arizona, when he unknowingly hit a bobcat.

When he parked his car, he heard a strange noise from under his hood. When he opened the hood, he was shocked to see two eyes staring right at him.

He quickly discovered that the additional passenger was a bobcat stuck in his engine compartment.

Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Game and Fish officials showed up to help rescue the bobcat and remove it from the engine compartment.

The bobcat was sedated and eventually rescued from the engine with no injuries. Wildlife officials released the animal back into the wild.

