Blue Springs wildlife rescue returns bald eagle named ‘Sunrise’ to the wild

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab has seen plenty of opossums, owls, squirrels and skunks but never a Bald Eagle.

The eaglet was taken in by the non-profit in early June and named Sunrise. According to Wild Souls, she was suffering from a host of problems including being “emaciated, dehydrated, with a fungal infection and parasites.”

New Patient: This 8-9 week old female baby bald eaglet, not yet old enough to fly, had been on the ground for several... Posted by Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab on Monday, June 5, 2023

Under intense care by the Wild Souls team, the antibiotics, fluids and food they administered began to move Sunrise’s health in the right direction. When she arrived, she would “not [even] hold her head up,” said Wild Souls, but within days of beginning her rehabilitation, she was gaining weight and sitting on a wooden perch.

“Sunrise” is increasingly gaining weight! 🥳 Still remaining cooperative with the Vet visits, antibiotics. I believe we... Posted by Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

With plenty of room to move around in the enclosure put together by Wild Souls, Sunrise began to take “small flights” and make “a remarkable improvement.”

“Sunrise” Wow has made a remarkable improvement. Once she hit a “feel better” moment her recovery began very fast paced.... Posted by Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Toward the end of June, however, Sunrise had a minor setback in her health and Wild Souls found that they were no longer equipped to give her the best care possible. Sunrise was transferred to World Bird Sanctuary (WBS) to continue receiving treatment for her various parasite infestations and other health issues.

“Sunrise” Juvenile Bald Eagle Update: We have encountered a set back with a positive outcome. Most of you that have been... Posted by Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab on Monday, June 19, 2023

WBS’s treatment was successful, and Wild Souls announced on July 7 that Sunrise would be released that day. She was returned to where the rehabilitation team first found her and, amazingly, her reunion with her family was caught on camera.

Good luck, Sunrise!

Friends ❤️ After much collaboration, teamwork, hardwork with so many involved , Wild Souls team, our Vet Odessa,... Posted by Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab on Friday, July 7, 2023

