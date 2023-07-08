14-year-old suspect arrested in fatal shooting

CHERRYVALE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is looking into a homicide that happened on Friday afternoon in Labette County.

Around 1:30 p.m. on July 7, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting in a residential area. Responding officers found 74-year-old Thaine Lee Anderson of Cherryville, Kansas, in his home with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KBI was called to assist with the investigation and quickly located the 14-year-old male suspect. He was arrested for first-degree murder and taken to the Southeast Kansas Regional Juvenile Center. His name has not been released.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing. KCTV5 will release more information as it becomes available.

