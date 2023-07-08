Aging & Style
1 man dead after being hit by semi-tractor truck

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man was killed by a semi-tractor truck early Saturday afternoon while attempting to cross a highway.

Just after 11:30 a.m., a white Kenworth Fuel Tanker was traveling south on Interstate 435.

A pedestrian ran from the east shoulder, westbound across the highway in front of the Kenworth.

The driver of the Kenworth attempted to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unable to miss him.

The pedestrian was hit by the front ride side of the semi-tractor truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

This is a developing story and KCTV5 will provide updates and they become available.

