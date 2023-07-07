Texas man identified as victim in Cass County hit-and-run

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office identified a 30-year-old man as the victim of a hit-and-run in the area of D Highway and 203rd Street.

The man, 30-year-old Robert S. Shytle, of Bedford, Texas, was struck while walking on the side of the road, investigators believed.

Investigators said they believe the incident happened Tuesday, July 4, around 9 p.m., and a passing motorist spotted the man’s body around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Based on witness statements and evidence, detectives with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify the vehicle involved in the incident early Wednesday afternoon.

“Due to the hard work of our investigators, we were able to quickly locate the vehicle that was involved in this incident,” said Sheriff Jeff Weber.

The Sheriff’s Office recovered the vehicle involved and interviewed a person of interest. That subject was subsequently released pending further investigation.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.