Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

T-Swift fans turn out en masse at Arrowhead for tour gear

By Morgan Mobley and Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are about 24 hours away from Taylor Swift’s Friday show at Arrowhead Stadium, but many fans didn’t want to wait for the concert...

Instead, they stood in long lines Thursday just to get their hands on some tour merch.

More: Fans line up overnight for Taylor Swift merchandise at Arrowhead Stadium

KCTV5′s Morgan Mobley was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this evening for a look at how busy it still was. You can get a look at that by watching the video above.

Also, if the skyline looks a bit different soon in KCMO, this is why:

Kansas City’s mayor said the skyline will be lit purple in honor of Swift.

Also read: A list of Eras Tour must-knows before the big day arrives

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at 2 Missouri lakes on Fourth of July
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at the 3700 Block of N. College
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date
Generic.
Victim identified in July 4 double shooting in KCMO

Latest News

Rain should taper off by midday, with another round of rain and thunderstorms that could...
FORECAST: Rain possible on Friday evening
Heartbroken family members are asking for help finding the person responsible for a hit-and-run...
Relatives ask witnesses to come forward, help identify driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
We are about 24 hours away from Taylor Swift’s Friday show at Arrowhead Stadium, but many fans...
T-Swift fans turn out en masse at Arrowhead for tour gear
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue
On Thursday, contractors began to dig into the rail bed on the I-670 bridge to fix a piece of...
KC Streetcar Authority says rail repairs could take 2-3 weeks