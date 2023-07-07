Aging & Style
Shooting at 59th & Wabash now being investigated as homicide

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating another homicide after a man who was shot on June 30 died from his injuries.

According to the police, the Friday shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of E. 59th Street and Wabash Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk in front of a residence.

EMS went to the scene and took him to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Several days later, however, he passed away. The police have identified him as 24-year-old Donnell Epperson.

The police said no one has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide yet. The circumstances surrounding what let up to it are still being investigated, as well.

Anyone with information that could help the police find out who killed this man is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the Hotline and that leads to an arrest.

As of this morning, the homicide count in KCMO thus far this year was 103. This brings the total to 104.

