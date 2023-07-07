Relatives ask witnesses to come forward, help identify driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Heartbroken family members are asking for help finding the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a father on June 29 near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Gregory Boulevard.

A driver struck and killed 36-year-old Kyle Clary as he walked south on Blue Ridge around 12:25 a.m. Loved ones have placed flowers at a memorial near the intersection.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are searching for information about the person who was driving a dark gray sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, at the time of the crash.

“It just doesn’t seem real,” said Clary’s fiancée Brianna Martin. “We need justice. The only way this is going to get solved is from the community.”

Martin said Clary adored caring for his family. He was a carpenter by trade.

“He was just the most honest and loyal person I’ve ever met,” Martin said. “My 18-month-old doesn’t understand that daddy’s not going to come home. Every morning she runs straight to the window, looks out and looks for his car.”

Clary’s brother, Ryan, said his brother was a loving father.

“That was his whole world. That’s all that mattered to him,” Ryan Clary said. “We want to know who did this. You have information we don’t have. You can help us figure out who did this. Do it anonymously if you have to.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Wulser with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A. You can reach them by calling 816-622-0800. You can also anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe to help with the unexpected funeral expenses.

