Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Olympic gold-medalist, former South Carolina assistant Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51

FILE - Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson smiles in Norfolk, Va. May 31,...
FILE - Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson smiles in Norfolk, Va. May 31, 2017. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former ABL MVP Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51. McCray-Penson was an assistant women's basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school confirmed her death, although the cause of her passing was not immediately known. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot, File via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and former ABL MVP Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51.

McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school on Friday confirmed her death. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

She joined Dawn Staley as an assistant coach at South Carolina from 2008-17. She was part of the Gamecocks’ first national championship in 2017.

“Heart hurts on this one,” former South Carolina star A’ja Wilson tweeted. “Such a fighter and warrior with the sweetest gentle soul! Coach McCray you’ve helped me in many many ways and you were a true gift from God! Truly will be missed! No more suffering no more pain! God got a good one.”

McCray-Penson won gold medals with the U.S. women’s basketball team at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. The 1996 team sparked the formation of the WNBA and ABL. She played in the ABL and won MVP honors in 1997 while leading the Columbus Quest to a championship before heading over to the WNBA. McCray-Penson was a three-time All-Star in that league while playing for the Washington Mystics.

She played until 2006 when she retired, with a stop in San Antonio along the way.

“She’s a competitor,” said Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, who coached her in San Antonio and played against her in the Olympics. “She just got out there and did it to the best of her ability. That’s really sad and tragic. Prayers go out to her family.”

She was an assistant coach at Western Kentucky for three seasons.

McCray-Penson then became the head coach at Old Dominion for three seasons, going 24-6 in 2020. She spent one year at Mississippi State before stepping down for health reasons and returned to coaching at Rutgers last season.

McCray-Penson played at Tennessee from 1991-95 under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt. The guard was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a two-time Kodak All-America standout during her junior and senior seasons for the Lady Vols.

She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. McCray-Penson is survived by her husband Thomas and son Thomas Jr.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD investigating fatal shooting at the 3700 Block of N. College
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue
Ahmad R. Herring.
KC man sentenced to 46 years in prison for murder, kidnapping
Taylor Swift will be in Kansas City on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Arrowhead...
IT’S TAYLOR TIME! A list of Eras Tour must-knows before the big day arrives
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at 2 Missouri lakes on Fourth of July

Latest News

File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive ‘soft landing’ for US economy
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units during a visit...
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package
FILE: New Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman makes a brief statement to reporters after a...
Royals’ John Sherman among duo of owners set to join MLB relocation committee, AP source says
Hakeem Thompson is wanted in regards to a May 23, 2023 robbery in KCMO
KCMO detectives ask for help locating robbery suspect
Kal Luke playing outside with his sister.
‘We’ve just been living the good life’: 3-year-old beats brain cancer