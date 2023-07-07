KCMO detectives ask for help locating robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a robbery that took place on May 23.

Hakeem Thompson is a 23-year-old Black male. If you see Thompson, KCPD asks that you do not approach him but notify law enforcement immediately.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts or the robbery, please contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

