KCMO detectives ask for help locating robbery suspect

Hakeem Thompson is wanted in regards to a May 23, 2023 robbery in KCMO
Hakeem Thompson is wanted in regards to a May 23, 2023 robbery in KCMO(Kansas City, Missouri Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a robbery that took place on May 23.

Hakeem Thompson is a 23-year-old Black male. If you see Thompson, KCPD asks that you do not approach him but notify law enforcement immediately.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts or the robbery, please contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

