KC Streetcar repairs to continue through weekend, last 2-3 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another day, another update from the KC Streetcar Authority.

Right now, it looks like those repairs they’ve been working on will continue for two to three weeks. They will continue working through the weekend.

According to our previous reporting, the repairs were necessitated by what was likely a bent rail due to thermal expansion. The Streetcar has been down since July 4.

Friday’s update from officials is below:

Track repairs on the Main Street Bridge over I-670 will continue this weekend and last for an estimated two to three weeks.

Repair work commenced early Thursday morning and will continue with multiple crews working around the clock until all work is complete and streetcar service resumed. Based on the current repair plan, work is estimated to take two to three weeks. The work will follow a phased approach:

Phase 1: Assessment, demolition, and slab preparation (July 5 mobilization; July 6 start of Phase 1)

Phase 2: Rail welding and placement

Phase 3: Rail finishing and setting

Phase 4: Track slab pour and finishing

Phase 5: Curing, Testing, Resumption of Service

The repair schedule is dependent on a variety of factors including weather, field conditions, and access to materials, resources, and equipment. During repair work, Main Street is closed between Truman Road North and South, as well as the Power & Light District northbound and the Kauffman Center northbound streetcar stops.

The KC Streetcar team, together with its transit partners including the City of Kansas City, Herzog Transit, KC Streetcar Constructors, and HDR, have assessed the track condition and preliminarily concluded the failure was likely due to multiple factors including thermal expansion and degradation of the streetcar track slab and related repair materials.

SERVICE CONTINUES ON MAIN STREET

As of Friday, July 7, the Main Street MAX will be re-routed from Grand Boulevard to Main Street only in the downtown area. The portion of the Main Street MAX route south of Union Station will remain the same. This will be in effect throughout the duration of the streetcar track repairs.

Main Street MAX will stop at the following streetcar stops and locations downtown with arrivals of 20-30 minutes:

River Market North stop at 3rd & Grand (riders to board from the sidewalk and not the streetcar stop)

River Market West stop at 4th & Delaware

City Market stop at 5th & Walnut

North Loop stops at 7th Street

Library stops at 9th Street

Metro Center stops at 12th Street

Power & Light southbound stop ONLY at 14th Street – Power &Light northbound stop is temporarily closed.

Kauffman Center southbound stop ONLY at 16th & Main

NW Corner of 16th and Main – Kauffman Center northbound stop is temporarily closed. Please board on 16th Street

Crossroads stops at 19th Street

Union Station stop. Southbound passengers board at Union Station stop. Northbound passengers board across the street on the east side of Main St, north of Pershing

The KC Streetcar operations team has been redeployed to support the KCATA bus bridge deployment and Main Street MAX re-route and to assist riders at transit stops (bus and streetcar) impacted by the reroute.

