Deadline to file property value appeals extended, department no longer accepting walk-ins

FILE — Hundreds gathered at the Mohart Center for a tax assessment appeals workshop on June 27.
FILE — Hundreds gathered at the Mohart Center for a tax assessment appeals workshop on June 27.(KCTV5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Assessment Department is no longer accepting walk-ins from people who’d like to appeal their property value assessment, but the deadline to file has been extended to the end of the month.

The deadline to fine an appeal has been extended to July 31 at 11:59 p.m. The previous deadline was July 10.

The county Board of Equalization voted for the extension on Friday afternoon during a meeting.

“The Board of Equalization will start Property Valuation Appeals hearings on Monday, July 10,” a press release from the county said. “Appeals hearings will continue until August 31, 2023.”

Also, the following was added to the department’s website within a large red banner:

“To make a virtual appointment call (877) 895-9675,” a press release from the county said.

You can still file and appeal and/or request an interior inspection online.

There is one town hall remaining where people will be able to learn more about the assessment and appeal process.

It is on Monday, July 10, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at MCC-Penn Valley’s Education Center Room 019. Address: 3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64111

