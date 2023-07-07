Government officials celebrate completion of Johnson County Executive Airport project

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The final of three major pavement reconstruction projects with the Federal Aviation Administration was celebrated Friday in Johnson County with local government leaders and community members in attendance.

The project, which rebuilt Taxiway Bravo at Johnson County Executive Airport, was paid for 100 percent by federal funds.

“Collaboration between local and federal jurisdictions was key in making some major improvements to the Johnson County Executive Airport, one of the most highly-used airports in Kansas,” said Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly. “This airport supports several types of general aviation activity including flight training, corporate business travel and emergency medical transport. It plays an important role in creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars as a part of the state’s total annual economic benefits from aviation, and we appreciate the federal government’s assistance in making these much-needed upgrades.”

The County received a grant from the FAA that provided $5.6 million as part of the Airport Improvement Program, which helped with the complete rebuild of Taxiway Bravo, which construction began on in May 2022.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.