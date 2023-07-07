Gov. Parson vetoes ‘Blair Law,’ signs 31 pieces of legislation into law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson vetoed a bill named after a local girl who died from a celebratory gunshot.

This bill had been moving through the Missouri state house for years and was so close to being signed, but Parson decided to say “no” to it Thursday.

The bill is named after Blair Shanahan Lane who was hit by celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2011. Her mother has been pushing for Missouri lawmakers to pass legislation cracking down on that but it is now being vetoed.

It was part of a bigger criminal justice reform bill. Lawmakers will get a chance to override the veto.

Parson said in a statement that the Senate bill contains many public safety measures that support increasing penalties for violent repeat offenders and gun crimes.

“However, in this case, these unintended consequences, unfortunately, outweigh the good,” he continued. “Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written.”

The full veto letter from the governor can be read here.

Parson signed 31 pieces of legislation into law yesterday -- one of those will help senior citizens who were still taxed on social security.

Missouri is one of only 11 states that collect taxes on social security benefits, but that would change under a bill that needs only Gov. Parson’s signature to become state law. The bill, sponsored by Parkville area state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, eliminates the state income tax on social security benefits.

The bill also opens the door for local cities and counties to freeze property taxes on primary residencies of seniors once they reach 65 years old.

KCTV5′s Joe McLean reported from Jefferson City that supporters of the bill say it provides much-needed tax relief to the state’s elder population and the state’s financial report about the bill’s impact says the two measures in the bill would cost the state roughly $318 million a year in tax revenue.

Nearly nine out of 10 seniors in the U.S. receive some form of social security benefit. Those benefits account for roughly 30% of all income for those 65 and up in the country.

