FORECAST: Rain possible Friday evening

High pressure has slipped farther south, helping to bring in a slightly cooler and much drier air mass across portions of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. By this evening, clouds will stick around. Temperatures return to the 60s overnight. Friday starts out cloudy with a few showers to greet us in the morning. Rain should taper off by midday, with another round of rain and thunderstorms that could develop by the late afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will get rain, but an isolated strong to severe storm could develop, bringing the threat for damaging wind and large hail. Rain tapers off early Saturday with a mainly dry weekend ahead. Temperatures will also stay below normal until next week, with highs returning close to 90 degrees.

