Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Rain possible Friday evening

By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure has slipped farther south, helping to bring in a slightly cooler and much drier air mass across portions of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. By this evening, clouds will stick around. Temperatures return to the 60s overnight. Friday starts out cloudy with a few showers to greet us in the morning. Rain should taper off by midday, with another round of rain and thunderstorms that could develop by the late afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will get rain, but an isolated strong to severe storm could develop, bringing the threat for damaging wind and large hail. Rain tapers off early Saturday with a mainly dry weekend ahead. Temperatures will also stay below normal until next week, with highs returning close to 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at 2 Missouri lakes on Fourth of July
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at the 3700 Block of N. College
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date
Generic.
Victim identified in July 4 double shooting in KCMO

Latest News

FORECAST: Partly sunny skies Thursday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible
FORECAST: Partly sunny skies Thursday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible
FORECAST: Partly sunny skies Thursday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible
High pressure will slip in from the north, clearing out the clouds and keeping temperatures and...
FORECAST: Less humidity expected Thursday
High pressure will slip in from the north, clearing out the clouds and keeping temperatures and...
FORECAST: Less humidity expected Thursday