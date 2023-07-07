Aging & Style
FORECAST: Cooler temperatures Friday with some parts of the Metro likely to see some storm activity

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Friday! We are starting off this Friday cloudy, muggy, with temperatures in the mid-60s. There is a marginal risk for a few strong to severe storms throughout today. The main risks are strong winds and hail. There will be two chances to see some storms, the first will mainly be for the far northern counties which will enter the area by lunchtime and move eastward. The next chance will be this evening into the overnight hours and early into Saturday. This activity will not be as widespread as what we saw on Wednesday. Some areas could even stay completely dry and miss out on the rain. Areas like the northern half of the viewing area, which will receive the rainfall early this afternoon, will maintain cooler temperatures than the areas south of I-70.

Right now, the start of the Taylor Swift concert looks to have some rain showers around the area and maybe even a rumble of thunder later in the concert. Saturday night will not be a cruel summer day but a cooler day with highs in the upper 70s. Take in the cooler temperatures because the heat is on next week with the upper 80s and low 90s returning with heat indexes close to the triple digits.

