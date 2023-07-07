Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducts Operation AWARE, finds four non-compliant offenders

Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducts Operation AWARE, finds four non-compliant offenders
Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducts Operation AWARE, finds four non-compliant offenders(Free to use)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thursday evening Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted Operation AWARE throughout the Raymore and Belton areas.

The operation called the Adam Walsh Act Residency Enforcement, was carried out and initially designed to ensure that registered sex offenders are in compliance with all state and federal laws.

The operation contacted 60 offenders, 51 of which were in compliance with registry requirements. No offenders were taken into custody, but deputies did apprehend a suspect who was operation a stolen vehicle.

Of the nine not meeting requirements, five require follow-up investigations and four were found non-compliant. Non-compliant offenders, depending on the extent of their violations per the Sheriff’s Office, may face additional criminal charges.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Murder charges announced in Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD investigating fatal shooting at the 3700 Block of N. College
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue
Ahmad R. Herring.
KC man sentenced to 46 years in prison for murder, kidnapping
Taylor Swift will be in Kansas City on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Arrowhead...
IT’S TAYLOR TIME! A list of Eras Tour must-knows before the big day arrives
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at 2 Missouri lakes on Fourth of July

Latest News

Prosecutors say Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting was caught on video
Prosecutors say Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting was caught on video
FILE: New Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman makes a brief statement to reporters after a...
Royals’ John Sherman among duo of owners set to join MLB relocation committee, AP source says
Hakeem Thompson is wanted in regards to a May 23, 2023 robbery in KCMO
KCMO detectives ask for help locating robbery suspect
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news...
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses