Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducts Operation AWARE, finds four non-compliant offenders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thursday evening Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted Operation AWARE throughout the Raymore and Belton areas.

The operation called the Adam Walsh Act Residency Enforcement, was carried out and initially designed to ensure that registered sex offenders are in compliance with all state and federal laws.

The operation contacted 60 offenders, 51 of which were in compliance with registry requirements. No offenders were taken into custody, but deputies did apprehend a suspect who was operation a stolen vehicle.

Of the nine not meeting requirements, five require follow-up investigations and four were found non-compliant. Non-compliant offenders, depending on the extent of their violations per the Sheriff’s Office, may face additional criminal charges.

