BREAKING: Murder charges announced in Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged with murder after killing three and injuring two in the May 21 Klymax Lounge shooting.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced during a Friday morning press conference that 36-year-old Isiah Clinton has been charged with three counts of murder in the first degree. He is currently being held without bond.

Peters Baker said authorities believe that Clinton was the main culprit, but when asked if he was the only shooter, said “we believe [others were also] engaged.” Those individuals have not been identified or charged at this time.

When asked about the local police force’s responsibility to prevent and protect from attacks like the Klymax shooting, Peters Baker acknowledged her department’s role but also put some of the responsibility back on businesses. “If you’re going to operate that kind of business, you have an obligation as well to keep your patrons safe.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas was in attendance as well and spoke about the diligent work of the Jackson County police department to find and arrest Clinton. He says he’s “a believer in local solutions to local problems” in implementing gun regulations and keeping the community safe.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Police identify 3 victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.