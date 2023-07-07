2 house fires late Thursday, early morning Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Firefighters battled two house fires late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire in the 4200 block of North Holmes just before 9 Thursday night. Fire and smoke were visible upon arrival but the flames were quickly put out. Firefighters contained the fire to the first floor of the two-story home. No one was home at the time and no one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.

Hours later, KCFD responded to a reported house fire at 119th and Merritt in the early morning hours of 2:40 a.m. Friday. The house was fully involved upon arrival. Fire companies battled the blaze outside the home as the homeowners had made it out safely prior to help arriving. No one was hurt and no damage spread to surrounding homes. The cause is under investigation.

