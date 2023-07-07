1 critical in hit-and-run collision on Blue Ridge Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Close to 9:30 Thursday night a hit-and-run collision sent one driver to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened at 47th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police said a red Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling southbound on Blue Ridge when a black Chevrolet Equinox crossed the double yellow line while traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Blue Ridge. The Chevrolet struck the Honda head-on throwing the motorcyclist onto the ground. The driver of the Chevrolet ran from the accident on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said impaired driving is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.