YouTuber completes 30 in 30 trip, including a special visit with Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Most dream about taking the ultimate trip of a lifetime. YouTuber Tom Grossi made his dreams a reality as he traveled to 30 NFL Stadiums in 30 days to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Throughout the month of June, he met with fans from each team, including Chiefs Kingdom, at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It took about two-and-a-half months to plan before we announced everything. We announced on draft night with a goal of $100,000,” Grossi said.

He exceeded that goal, raising more than $500,000 for St. Jude.

“The thing that makes me proud is who donated,” Grossi said. “Pat McAfee came in at the end and we were super grateful for that. He donated $25,000. The Steelers donated $1,000. The rest of the money came from fans. I had a 16-year-old that donated half of their paycheck to go to St. Jude. That gives me the most pride.”

Only six teams agreed to partner for “30 in 30.” By the end of the trip, Grossi worked with a total of 18 NFL teams.

He says this project was a testament to how great the football community can be.

“The fans legitimately did not let this fail. The amount of support that came from fanbases, even pestering their teams, it was all just to do some good stuff.”

To no surprise, Grossi said Chiefs Kingdom was very impressive. He held a fan event at the Lamar Hunt statue at Arrowhead Stadium on June 22.

The biggest fan event yet.



KC answered the call and they freaking showed out.



4 hours and nothing but incredible experiences.



Thank you so so much.



This is for the kids & this is for you, the fans. #30in30 pic.twitter.com/r7kCit5QHm — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) June 23, 2023

“At that time, this was the largest fan event that we had,” Grossi told KCTV. “We had over 250 people out there and we went for about four and a half hours. It was incredible. We had people tailgating for hours before the fan event.”

Grossi says the Chiefs have one of the most chaotic but loyal fanbases he’s seen.

“It was just so much fun,” he said. “Besides maybe one or two teams, they were probably the most represented fanbase. You could see that hometown pride there.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.