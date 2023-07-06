Trial gets underway after human remains were found in Grain Valley in 2021
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jurors heard opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial against a man and woman charged with killing a 32-year-old woman.
The defendants are accused in the death of Kensie Aubry, whose remains were found in 2021 near Grain Valley.
Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra are charged in Aubry’s killing and burying her body.
In July 2021, investigators found Aubry’s body on Hendricks’ property.
Court document say a teen girl told investigators both Hendricks and Ybarra showed her pictures of a body that had been cut up. That teen girl will be a witness in the case.
