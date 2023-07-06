Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Trial gets underway after human remains were found in Grain Valley in 2021

By KCTV5 Staff and Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jurors heard opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial against a man and woman charged with killing a 32-year-old woman.

The defendants are accused in the death of Kensie Aubry, whose remains were found in 2021 near Grain Valley.

Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra are charged in Aubry’s killing and burying her body.

In July 2021, investigators found Aubry’s body on Hendricks’ property.

Court document say a teen girl told investigators both Hendricks and Ybarra showed her pictures of a body that had been cut up. That teen girl will be a witness in the case.

Previous coverage:

Did you speak to a Michael Hendricks about buying a freezer? Grandview police want to talk

Couple charged with murder after body found on Grain Valley property

Investigators return to Grain Valley home where they discovered human remains last week

Grain Valley man who owns property where body was found has court hearing; new charges could come next week

Court records detail why investigators searched property for human remains near Grain Valley

Authorities investigate after human remains are found in Grain Valley

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at 2 Missouri lakes on Fourth of July
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
WATCH: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic

Latest News

Concert-goers have a few things they’ll need to know all too well before heading to Arrowhead...
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
Value Unconditional: Local organization helps people move from trauma to triumph
A fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaced a dozen units Wednesday morning.
Fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaces a dozen units
Streetcar service still down Wednesday, bus services stepping in
Jurors heard opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial against a man and woman charged...
Trial gets underway after human remains were found in Grain Valley in 2021