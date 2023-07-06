Tonganoxie young men caught setting off storm drain explosion in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lawrence tracked down and caught the sources of a downtown explosion Wednesday afternoon.

The explosion, which the young men called fireworks but police said sounded like dynamite, went off inside a storm drain downtown at 4:30 p.m. LKPD said some young men from Tonganoxie decided to throw them there and near the bridge at 2nd and Locust on their way north out of town.

An officer heard the explosion and witnessed several concerned people gather around the first incident. The officer then used downtown cameras to locate the suspect’s car and contact the driver and a passenger.

LKPD said a report is being submitted to the courts to determine potential charges.

“It was quite alarming for folks in the area, but no injuries,” police said in a Facebook post Wednesday, adding, “Side note: Really bad idea guys.”

There was no information yet on whether the storm drain was damaged.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.