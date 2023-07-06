Aging & Style
Streetcar operations come to a halt as crews work to make repairs Thursday

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The streetcar service is still stopped Thursday as crews will be working around the clock to fix it.

Streetcar authorities said that, based on preliminary assessments, the failure was likely due to multiple factors including thermal expansion and deterioration of the track slab.

The city has quite a concert happening this weekend with Taylor Swift performing at Arrowhead Stadium so more and more people will most likely want to utilize this fun, public transportation. They can still make their way around downtown by using the RideKC Buses that will come to the stops every 20-30 minutes, but it’s just a different feel when riding inside the streetcar.

Kelli Krohne, who uses the streetcar, said, “It is sad to see this happen, how much work was put into it and how much money that was put into it, but there’s no one to blame.”

Some people weren’t made aware of the stoppage and waited on the streetcar Wednesday so signs are up at the stops now telling people service is suspended.

Hannah Harris said, “We had planned to ride it tonight, so we’ll just have to figure something else out.”

