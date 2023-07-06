Aging & Style
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Liberal man

The KBI issued a Statewide Silver Alert for 71-year-old Ricky Moore who was last seen on July...
The KBI issued a Statewide Silver Alert for 71-year-old Ricky Moore who was last seen on July 3, leaving his home in Liberal.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT
LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for 71-year-old Ricky Moore out of Liberal.

The Liberal Police Department said Moore was last seen leaving his residence near 14th St. and N. New York Ave. in Liberal, on July 3, around 6:30 a.m. He has not been seen or heard from since. Moore did not show up to work or to other activities that he frequents, which is unlike him, police said. He does not own a vehicle. Officers believe he may no longer be in the area.

Moore is described as a black man, around 6 feet 3 inches tall, around 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Moore walks with a cane due to concerns with his balance.

If you see Ricky Moore, call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, call the Liberal Police/Seward County Communications at (620) 626-0141.

