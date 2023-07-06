Sporting KC brings back Felipe Gutierrez

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Sporting Kansas City announced Thursday that the club has resigned midfielder Felipe Gutierrez, setting up a return after his departure in 2020.

Gutierrez, whose first stint with Sporting KC was from 2018-20, signed an MLS contract through 2023 with a club option for 2024, according to the club. Once his International Transfer Certificate is received by the club he will be added to Sporting’s roster.

The 32-year-old Chilean midfielder has played in the Spanish La Liga, Dutch Eredivisie, Brazilian Serie A, Chilean Primera Division and Major League Soccer, scoring 62 goals and assisting on 46 more in 379 club appearances since 2009.

During his first stint in Kansas City, Gutierrez scored 19 goals and tallied nine assists in 63 matches between 2018 and 2020. Along with Sporting KC, Gutierrez has also played for the Colorado Rapids in the MLS.

In 2019, he took home Sporting KC Golden Boot honors, scoring 12 goals to become the fourth midfielder in club history to score double-digit goals in a regular season.

