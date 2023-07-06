Aging & Style
Shawnee Mission Park Marina to open Wednesday

Shawnee Mission Park Marina opens July 12, 2023
The marina at Shawnee Mission Park remains closed despite an initial announced opening from construction on Memorial Day.
The marina at Shawnee Mission Park remains closed despite an initial announced opening from construction on Memorial Day.(KCTV5, Dwain Crispell)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission Park announced that the Shawnee Mission Park marina will open to the public in the middle of next week.

Beginning Wednesday, July 12 the marina will be open to the public and online boat reservations for are currently open. Boat reservations can be made a week prior to the rental date and are for one hour, participants must be 12 years or older to rent or occupy a boat without a guardian.

Reservations for boats can be made in-person, but it is requested to arrive half an hour earlier if done so to complete registration.

There are five different kinds of boats available to rent that run $21.00 for a Johnson County resident and $23.00 for a non-resident.

More information on hours, rates and other information can be found here.

