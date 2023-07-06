Report finds Kansas a leader in personal income, economic growth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansans saw the fourth-highest growth in personal income in the nation during the first quarter of 2023.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says a recent report released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis indicates that Kansas ranked fourth in the nation for personal income growth in the first quarter of 2023. The Sunflower State also ranked seventh for economic growth.

“This report is further proof that the work my administration is doing to create good-paying jobs, grow the economy, and balance the budget is benefiting Kansans,” Kelly said. “The days of Kansas making headlines for failure and mismanagement are long behind us. Now, we are leading the nation in creating a strong economy.”

Gov. Kelly noted that the report highlights success in recruiting and supporting businesses that grow Kansas’ economy and increase wages for workers.

“This report demonstrates the resiliency and strength of the Kansas economy,” Secretary of Administration and Director of Budget Adam Proffitt said. “The state has placed in the top 7 for both GDP and Personal Income in the aggregate and across multiple sectors of the economy, showing that our economy is not overly dependent on any one sector. Our state’s fiscal health is strong, and the outlook remains promising.”

Kelly indicated that the state’s real gross domestic product - market value of goods and services produced in-state - grew by 6% from the fourth quarter of 2022. When adjusted for inflation, it tripled the national average of 2%.

The Governor also said personal income in the Sunflower State grew by 8.4% over the same period. It surpassed the national rate of 5.1%.

“The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and residents have worked hard to build a reputation for the Sunflower State as one of the top states in the nation for outdoor recreation, and our six percent rise in real GDP this quarter certainly reflects that,” Secretary of Wildlife and Parks Brad Loveless said. “By prioritizing sustainable practices and collaboration with private landowners, I’m confident we’ll continue to develop our great tradition of hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping for many more generations, and visitors, to come.”

Kelly said the report highlighted the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industries as lead contributors to growth in many states - including Kansas.

“Agriculture has always been at the heart of the Kansas economy, and the growth we’ve seen in agriculture and agribusiness across the state shows the entrepreneurial spirit of Kansans,” Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam said. “Innovative approaches in technology, science, and sustainability will keep Kansas agriculture at the forefront of producing the food, fiber, and fuel that are needed in the future.”

To read the full report, click HERE.

