Police searching for 26-year-old woman considred missing, endangered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office are searching for 26-year-old Jada Kimbrough who walked away from the Jackson County Court House in Kansas City, Missouri, just before 9 a.m. today.

Kimbrough suffers from autism and schizoaffective disorder and is considered endangered though no foul play is suspected.

She was last seen at the Jackson County Court House located at 415 E. 12th St. walking north on Oak from 13th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kimbrough is a black woman who is 5 feet nine inches and 195 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank-top-like dress with blue Jean shorts underneath and flip flops.

Anyone with information on Kimbrough’s whereabouts should call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (816) 541-8017.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.