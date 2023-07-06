Olathe native to make MLB debut for Seattle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As initially reported by KCTV5′s Neal Jones, Olathe native and Olathe South alum Isaiah Campbell is set to make his Major League debut for the Seattle Mariners this week.

On Thursday, the Mariners called Campbell up from Double-A. Whenever he pitches first it will be his Major League debut.

Campbell was named a top-500 prospect by Perfect Game, and was the 206th-ranked right-handed pitcher in the country and seventh-ranked prospect in the state of Kansas when he came out of Olathe South High School. He pitched for the University of Arkansas from 2016 to 2018 and helped the Razorbacks seal a victory that sent them to the College World Series final in 2018.

The local native was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Arkansas and got his call to the show this week in a move that designated Tommy Milone for assignment and recalled the pitcher from Double-A Arkansas to join the team in Houston.

Campbell, 25, is ranked the No. 16 prospect in the Mariners organization by MLB.com with 23 relief appearances this season. The right-hander is 6–0 with 5 saves, a 2.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts across 24.0 innings pitched this season with the Travelers. He was selected to Seattle’s 40-man roster previously on Nov. 15, 2022.

The Mariners are in Houston beginning a four-game series with the Astros before the All-Star break.

