Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri governor explains why he vetoed bill that included Blair’s Law

“I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written,” the governor said, in part.
File - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
File - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri’s governor has vetoed S.B. 189, which included Blair’s Law to increase the penalty for celebratory gunfire, but he explained his reasons for doing so in a letter.

Blar’s Law was named after 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane, a Kansas City girl who was killed by celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2011.

According to a press release, Gov. Mike Parson vetoed the bill due to the following provisions that were included:

“SB 189 contains many public safety measures that we support and would like to sign into law, including Blair’s Law, Max’s Law, increased penalties for violent repeat offenders and gun crimes, and strengthening the public defender system,” Gov. Parson said.

“However, in this case, these unintended consequences unfortunately outweigh the good,” he continued. “Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written.”

The full veto letter from the governor can be read here.

In June, KCTV5 News spoke with legislators who were celebrating the passage of Blair’s Law through the Missouri legislature. They were hopeful the governor would sign it.

State Representative Mark Sharp was the fourth or fifth legislator to sponsor the bill. He had told KCTV5 that, after a decade, he thought they were at a good place to get Blair’s Law passed once and for all.

“It’s obvious that this state that has been listed as one of those states that has a gun issue,” Rep. Sharp said. “It’s tough to pass legislation sometimes in the Republican-led legislature. But, we can all come together on Blair’s Law and realize that this legislation that will increase public safety.”

Also read:

Person shot in leg in KCMO due to possible celebratory gunfire

12 years later, mother remembers daughter killed in gunfire; Missouri General Assembly passes Blair’s Law

Missouri lawmakers celebrate passage of Blair’s Law

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at 2 Missouri lakes on Fourth of July
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at the 3700 Block of N. College
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date
Generic.
Victim identified in July 4 double shooting in KCMO

Latest News

Heartbroken family members are asking for help finding the person responsible for a hit-and-run...
Relatives ask witnesses to come forward, help identify driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
On Thursday, contractors began to dig into the rail bed on the I-670 bridge to fix a piece of...
KC Streetcar Authority says rail repairs could take 2-3 weeks
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue
Heartbroken family members are asking for help finding the person responsible for a hit-and-run...
Relatives ask witnesses to come forward, help identify driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
On Thursday, contractors began to dig into the rail bed on the I-670 bridge to fix a piece of...
KC Streetcar Authority says rail repairs could take 2-3 weeks