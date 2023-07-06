Local bakery seizes upon Taylor Swift craze, creates cookie that will stay beyond concert run

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - This weekend’s Taylor Swift concert at Arrowhead is a boon for business in the metro.

One of them, Overland Park’s Best Regards Bakery & Café, is raking in the dough with themed cookies and cakes. That includes an unobtrusive cookie that perhaps only true Swifties will recognize.

Co-owner Cherrie Duensing said they have a reputation for themed cookies.

“We’ve done Ted Lasso biscuits,” she said. “Did a lot of those in the little pink boxes.”

They also did cookies for the Friends reunion and a set for the movie Hocus Pocus. However, the Taylor Swift set of eight have outperformed nearly all of their past themes.

It’s been only two weeks since they started selling iced sugar cookies decorated with designs harkening to songs, albums and the title of the tour that brings the beloved singer-songwriter to Kansas City. They have made thousands so far, more than any event-themed item except Super Bowl LVII.

“You cannot compete with Super Bowl. We did thousands a day,” Deunsing said. “This ranks right up there, though. I mean, it’s probably generated a lot more kind of excitement than say something like Valentine’s Day or St. Patrick’s Day.”

She’s taken orders for concertgoers coming from far and wide to attend the concert.

“I have one lady who’s coming in, her niece is flying in from London just for the weekend to go see the concert, so she’s surprising her at the airport with cookies,” Duensing said. “Another one is coming from Colorado, somebody else from Texas.”

If the near cultish appeal eludes you, Bradley Brooker can explain. He arrived breathlessly on edge 10 minutes before closing to pick up a T-Swift cake for his 24-year-old daughter who was at work.

“I figured out the other day I am a Swiftie and it was because I love her songs, I love her personality, and I think she does great music,” the Prairie Village dad explained. “She’s a creative genius. She sings great songs and really connects to all age groups, especially younger crowds, but I think across the board.”

His daughter called as KCTV5 was interviewing him, equally on edge to be sure he made it.

“She’s like an icon,” Audrey Brooker said over his phone on speaker.

When the mic came out of his back pocket, a folded up sticky note was attached. Unfolded, it showed just two words in all caps: GET CAKE.

“Oh, I know what it says. ‘Get cake.’ Can’t forget the Taylor Swift cake. I’d be in lots of trouble,” he replied when quizzed on what his note-to-self said. “And, I did it. Yay for dad!”

Audrey and a friend have tickets for both nights of the show. His wife will be attending both nights as well.

“She’s actually working there, helping out as an usher, mainly to get to go to Taylor Swift,” he clarified.

There’s also a less obvious nod to the pop icon on display. They ring up in the register as Chai Sugar Cookies, Swiftie Style.

Co-owner Robert Duensing, Cherrie’s husband, explained how Swift made a post on Tumblr back in 2014 about her favorite cookies: “Chai sugar cookies with cinnamon eggnog icing.”

A fan asked for a recipe and she obliged. “MMMKAY,” she replied, providing two options. She ended her typed recipe with a riff on her song Shake It Off, saying, “Cause the bakers gonna bake bake bake bake bake.” A handwritten version then sold for more than $4,000 at auction.

Robert Duensing said he’s improved on the recipe using his own spice blend instead of the ground tea called for in Swift’s recipe. He’s now seeking a review from the anti-hero herself.

“I’m hoping that she’s going to be curious to see what changes I made that still keeps the character of the cookie but just elevates it a little bit,” he mused.

Speak now, Miss Swift. He’s willing to discuss giving you his recipe, maybe. Meanwhile, he’s so pleased with how his take turned out that he plans to keep what started as a gimmick in the regular rotation.

