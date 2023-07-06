Lawrence transit announces delay for Central Station launch

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A delay for two major public transit improvements has moved the expected opening and route redesign launch of Central Station from August to January 2, 2024.

The two projects are linked to one another -- with the opening of the new Central Station at Bob Billings & Crestline and an introduction of redesigned routes that are aimed to better align with the new facility.

“We are so excited to bring this major improvement to bus riders in Lawrence,” said Adam Weigel, Transit & Parking Manager.

Weigel said supply chain issues and staffing changes among the groups working on the project played a role in the need for a delay.

“As the project has progressed, it became evident that if we want to launch this new facility and service it correctly, we need more time. We apologize to our riders who are inconvenienced by this delay, and we know the end result will be worth the wait.”

Once complete, Central Station will have eight covered bays for Lawrence Transit buses and bays for the K-10 Connector and Greyhound services.

Since 2013, Lawrence Transit has operated with a temporary hub at 7th & Vermont. Once Central Station opens, seven routes will serve the new facility and five bus routes will continue to serve the downtown area.

