KCPD trying to ID man who robbed CVS

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS on State Line yesterday afternoon.

According to the police, the robbery happened at 7907 State Line Road at 1:30 p.m. on July 5.

The suspect is described as a white man with gray hair who was wearing an orange “Titleist” hat, a red polo shirt, blue jeans, black gloves, and blue tennis shoes.

If you know who this man is, you are asked to call the KDPD’s Robbery Unit at 816-234-5230. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

