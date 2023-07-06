KCPD trying to ID man who robbed CVS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS on State Line yesterday afternoon.

According to the police, the robbery happened at 7907 State Line Road at 1:30 p.m. on July 5.

The suspect is described as a white man with gray hair who was wearing an orange “Titleist” hat, a red polo shirt, blue jeans, black gloves, and blue tennis shoes.

If you know who this man is, you are asked to call the KDPD’s Robbery Unit at 816-234-5230. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.