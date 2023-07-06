Aging & Style
KCPD seeking to identify suspect vehicle from robbery

KCPD is asking for the public's help with identifying a robbery vehicle.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect vehicle from a July 3 robbery.

The car, which KCPD said is a silver four-door sedan that could possibly be a 2009-2013 Mazda6, has tinted windows and a spare tire on the rear passenger side. It was connected to a robbery in the area of East 41st Street and Montgall Avenue on July 3, 2023.

If you can identify the suspect vehicle or have information, KCPD asks you to contact the Robbery Unit at 816-234-5230 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

