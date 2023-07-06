Aging & Style
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue

KCPD investigating fatal shooting at the 3700 Block of N. College
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at the 3700 Block of N. College(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide at a personal residence in the 3700 block of N. College.

Neighbors called 911 after they heard a loud noise outside and found the two victims unresponsive in a vehicle outside the home.

When police arrived, they found two adults (one male and one female) unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were later declared dead by emergency responders.

At this time, homicide detectives believe that the incident was a murder-suicide. There are no additional persons of interest in the case.

Dispatch first received the shooting call at 11:05 a.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

