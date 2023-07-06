KC man sentenced to 46 years in prison for murder, kidnapping

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison more than two years after the kidnapping and murder of Gilberto Gutierrez, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Thursday.

A Jackson County judge sentenced 33-year-old Ahmad Herring to life in prison or 30 years in prison for a second-degree murder conviction and an additional 16 years for convictions of first-degree kidnapping, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested more than 60 years after a Jackson County jury convicted Herring.

Court records said KCPD officers were dispatched on May 11, 2021, on a reported missing person when Gutierrez’s family said they had not heard from their father. Bloody clothing of his was found and on May 17, 2021, a dead body was found as well, wrapped in a tarp near 56th and Elmwood.

The victim was identified as Gutierrez and authorities said the man died from several stab wounds. During a search of a vehicle, police detectives found receipts for drop cloths and bleach, and recovered several cellphones.

Tests for DNA showed Herring’s DNA on a zip tie recovered near the victim.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.