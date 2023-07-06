Kansas City Museum’s Corinthian Hall reopens after January closure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After water damage caused water damage to all four floors of Corinthian Hall, the Kansas City Museum is reopening the historic mansion today.

Corinthian Hall, a historic mansion in the metro built around 1911, closed in January due to water damage and a malfunction of its HVAC system. Collection materials sustained no damage, and repairs have been made to the ceilings, floors and electrical systems.

A press release from the museum said fixing the HVAC system malfunction was especially important because a precise temperature is needed to preserve historical artifacts.

