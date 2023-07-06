Aging & Style
Grandview unveils city’s first mural, ‘we’re transforming Main Street’

The City of Grandview unveiled its first mural near City Hall on Main Street. Artist Alecks Cruz's design was chosen by a public vote in early June.
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Grandview is looking just a little brighter after its first mural was unveiled Thursday morning.

Eight artists submitted designs for consideration. After a public vote, artist Alecks Cruz’s mural was chosen to be the city’s first. Grandview Mayor Leonard Jones says the colors in Cruz’s mural “[pay] tribute to Grandview’s past, the present, and our bright future.”

Grandview unveils the city's first mural, July 6, 2023
Grandview unveils the city's first mural, July 6, 2023(City of Grandview)

According to the City of Grandview, “Cruz worked early mornings and late evenings throughout June to beat the heat and complete the mural by the end of the month.” The “Grandview Mural on Main” was made possible by a $5,000 grant from ArtsKC.

The mural is located at 1102 Main Street next to Grandview City Hall. The inside of the building will soon be renovated and turned into a new DMV location, hopefully bringing more traffic to the city’s newest work of art.

Mayor Jones says “It’s just one more awesome way we’re transforming Main Street for our citizens, businesses and visitors.”

