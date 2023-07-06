Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

A K-9 in Fresno that went missing was reunited with its handler after a good Samaritan spotted him in her backyard. (SOURCE: KFSN)
By Jessica Harrington
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) – A beloved K-9 that went missing from his Fresno home is back with his handler after a good Samaritan spotted him over the weekend making a new friend.

Odin, a Madera County Sheriff’s Office dog trained to search and track, had to be tracked down himself over the weekend.

Urgent posts on social media asked people to be on the lookout for him after he escaped his kennel and backyard of his handler’s home.

The sheriff’s office said there were confirmed sightings of Odin in the area, but that was it until Sunday night.

It turned out Odin had been keeping himself busy in a backyard about 5 miles away from his home.

Camryn Escoto lives at the home nearby. She had been out of town for a few days and asked her father to stop by and check on her dog that Sunday morning.

“I was like, ‘Who is this in my yard?’” she said.

It was Odin, but Escoto didn’t know that.

Escoto’s yard is secure, and she believes Odin must have jumped the fence. When she got home that Sunday evening, he was still there.

She said she reached out to an animal trainer who had helped her train her dog and asked what she should do about Odin.

Escoto then realized she may have cracked the case of the missing K-9.

“And I was like it looks just like him,” she said.

Escoto reached out to Clovis police through the non-emergency line and was transferred to the sheriff’s office. She then sent a picture to confirm she indeed had Odin and they met up with multiple officers, including a very relieved handler.

“It was like pure relief. They were just hugging me,” Escoto said. “They were so grateful that they had him back.”

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for its help and said all K-9 kennels will be inspected immediately to ensure they are secure. The team also said there would be periodic inspections of the kennels with tracking devices for the dogs purchased.

Escoto was given a Clovis Police Department T-shirt and a K-9 challenge coin as a token of appreciation.

She said she was just grateful to help get Odin back home where he belongs.

“I’d be sick to my stomach if that were my dog so I can only imagine how they were feeling,” Escoto said.

The Sheriff’s Deputy Association offered a $2,000 reward for Odin’s safe return.

The office is making arrangements to present the reward to Escoto later this week.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at 2 Missouri lakes on Fourth of July
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
WATCH: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic

Latest News

Concert-goers have a few things they’ll need to know all too well before heading to Arrowhead...
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
Value Unconditional: Local organization helps people move from trauma to triumph
A fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaced a dozen units Wednesday morning.
Fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaces a dozen units
Streetcar service still down Wednesday, bus services stepping in
Jurors heard opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial against a man and woman charged...
Trial gets underway after human remains were found in Grain Valley in 2021