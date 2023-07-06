Aging & Style
FORECAST: Partly sunny skies Thursday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible

A few isolated rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out Thursday
By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure becomes more of a dominant feature this afternoon centered more towards the upper Midwest. This will hold off major chances for wet weather today but a few isolated rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out as a new area of low pressure and front begin to lift from the south and meet up with another upper-level low-pressure system from the west.

By Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. A slight risk for severe storms is still in the area. If any severe weather activity develops, it is more likely for wind and hail rather than a tornado threat. Please take caution tomorrow, especially between the late afternoon and the overnight. By early morning Saturday, rain should move to the south and east and partly cloudy skies will be more common. Temperatures remain in the lower and middle 80s during the weekend but a surge in warm air takes over next week. The upper 80s and lower 90s begin Monday and will continue through next week. Signs of more rain to come are building for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

