Evergy customers called to say their piece about proposed $14 rate increase

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Customers of Evergy will soon get a chance to say their piece about a proposed rate increase that would add another $14 to most bills.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will soon begin public hearings to give customers of Evergy a chance to learn more about the utility’s rate increase request and to comment on the move before Commissioners.

The KCC noted that Evergy filed an application on April 25 to request an average monthly rate increase of $14.24 for Central Customers and $3.47 for Metro customers. Approval from the Commission is required before the rate change can take effect.

Commissioners indicated that the first of three public hearings will be held on Tuesday, July 11, in the Washburn Institute of Technology’s Conference Center, 5724 SW Huntoon St., in Topeka. All meetings are set to begin at 6 p.m.

KCC said the second hearing will be held in the University of Kansas Edwards Campus BEST Conference Center in Overland Park at 12600 S. Quivira Rd.

The last meeting, officials said, is set to be held in the Wichita State University Lowe Auditorium at Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5014 E. 29th St. North, in Wichita.

For those unable to attend a hearing in person, KCC said a virtual option will be available via Zoom to allow remote participation. Advance registration is required HERE.

The Commission noted that it will accept written comments about the rate increase request through 5 p.m. on Sept. 29. Written comments may be mailed to the Commission’s Office at 1500 SW Arrowhead Rd., Topeka, 66604, or online HERE.

Central customers include those in:

  • Topeka
  • Lawrence
  • Olathe
  • Leavenworth
  • Atchison
  • Manhattan
  • Salina
  • Hutchinson
  • Emporia
  • Parsons
  • Wichita
  • Arkansas City
  • El Dorado
  • Newton
  • Fort Scott
  • Pittsburg
  • Independence
  • Other rural towns and areas

Customers of Evergy Metro include those in:

  • Lenexa
  • Overland Park
  • Other communities in the KC metro area

