Eras Tour merchandise pop-up stops on the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another day closer to Taylor Swift coming to Kansas City, another event calling all Swifties.

Going on Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. the Girl Tribe Pop Up shop is taking its “Tay Tour” to the Country Club Plaza at 225 Nichols Road in collaboration with Rowan Piercing.

Girl Tribe started selling T-shirts on Etsy beginning in November of 2014 by two high school friends, Carrie Baker and Sarah Baucom, and has grown into a giant pop-up shop with three retail stores. The lifestyle brand that has recently captured the attention of Swifties across the country was created with a mission to create a community that lifted up other women-led businesses, encouraging collaboration over competition.

READ MORE: Fans line up overnight for Taylor Swift merchandise at Arrowhead Stadium

The brand behind the Taylor Swift Eras-themed pop-up shops is now in Kansas City as the star herself makes her way through. Girl Tribe Co. has previously popped up in Chicago, New York, Detroit and Pittsburgh and added two dates to their own tour on the Country Club Plaza.

The brand is online as well and has several clothing lines along with Nurse Appreciation, Teach Appreciation, Dolly Forever and more. The Miss Americana line for the Eras Tour includes stickers, hats, shirts, sweatshirts and other apparel that ranges from under $10 to $72.

READ MORE: IT’S TAYLOR TIME! A list of Eras Tour must-knows before the big day arrives

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.