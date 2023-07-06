Aging & Style
Clinton man injured in Missouri Highway 7 crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Clinton, Missouri, man was injured in a Cass County crash Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 21-year-old man crashed his 2012 Volkswagen Jetta at 6:11 a.m. Thursday. It happened on northbound Missouri Highway 7 north of Clinton Road.

Crash reports said it happened when a 71-year-old man from Macon, Missouri, was accelerating to highway speed in a 2015 Peterbilt. The Jetta attempted to overtake the Peterbilt and struck its rear.

The injured man was not wearing a safety device and was airlifted to a hospital following the crash.

