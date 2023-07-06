Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Authorities look for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run at Blue Ridge & Gregory

Generic image of a road with the words "HIT AND RUN" on top.
Generic image of a road with the words "HIT AND RUN" on top.(AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol has shared information about the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run that happened last Thursday.

According to the crash log, 36-year-old Kyle S. Clary was struck and killed in the area of Blue Ridge and Gregory boulevards on June 29. He was from Grandview.

The crash log simply says that the vehicle struck him while he was “in the roadway.” The vehicle then fled the scene.

Now, the authorities are looking for whoever was driving a dark gray sedan. It may have been a Nissan Maxima.

You are asked to call Trooper Wulser with MSHP Troop A if you have information. The phone number for the troop’s headquarters is 816-622-0800.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rate increase is estimated to bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central...
Kansan Karma: Evergy proposes $218 million in rate increases for Kansas customers
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at 2 Missouri lakes on Fourth of July
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
KCPD investigating city’s 100th homicide of the year
The Fourth of July fireworks display at the World War I Museum and Memorial on July 4, 2022.
WATCH: Kansas City’s fireworks show at the Stars and Stripes Picnic

Latest News

Concert-goers have a few things they’ll need to know all too well before heading to Arrowhead...
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
Lou Gehrig's little-known Kansas City connection
Value Unconditional: Local organization helps people move from trauma to triumph
A fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaced a dozen units Wednesday morning.
Fire at Wild Oak Apartments displaces a dozen units
Streetcar service still down Wednesday, bus services stepping in