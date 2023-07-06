Authorities look for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run at Blue Ridge & Gregory

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol has shared information about the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run that happened last Thursday.

According to the crash log, 36-year-old Kyle S. Clary was struck and killed in the area of Blue Ridge and Gregory boulevards on June 29. He was from Grandview.

The crash log simply says that the vehicle struck him while he was “in the roadway.” The vehicle then fled the scene.

Now, the authorities are looking for whoever was driving a dark gray sedan. It may have been a Nissan Maxima.

You are asked to call Trooper Wulser with MSHP Troop A if you have information. The phone number for the troop’s headquarters is 816-622-0800.

We need your help!



A driver of a dark gray, 4-dr sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, struck & killed a pedestrian on 6/29/23. The crash occurred as the pedestrian was walking south on Blue Ridge Blvd at the intersection of Gregory Blvd.



Please call Tpr. Wulser at Troop A w/ info. pic.twitter.com/N7O3tyc1RR — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 5, 2023

