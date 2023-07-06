Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

7-year-old fatally shot, grandfather injured in argument over Jet Skis

Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended...
Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended with gunfire. He is described on GoFundMe as “a cheerful, intelligent and full-of-life boy.”(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida say a 7-year-old boy was fatally shot and his grandfather injured after a July 4 altercation ended with gunfire.

Tampa Police held a press conference regarding the incident Wednesday. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the boat ramp on Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson.

Witnesses say an argument over Jet Skis led to shots being fired, WWSB reports.

The grandfather of 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia tried to protect his grandson by pulling him into a truck, but a bullet went through and struck the grandfather’s hand before hitting the child in the head.

Yitzian later died at the hospital. His grandfather is expected to be OK.

Police say they are currently searching for those responsible.

“We want to bring these folks who did this shooting to justice. We want to hold them accountable for their actions,” Johnson said. “If they’re out here and they hear me today, turn yourself in. Your actions and your anger led to a 7-year-old just starting his life getting killed because you were angry over a Jet Ski.”

Yitzian’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. The 7-year-old is described on the site as “a cheerful, intelligent and full-of-life boy.”

The page had raised nearly $10,000, as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 child, 1 adult drown at two different lakes July 4th
1 child, 1 adult drown at 2 Missouri lakes on Fourth of July
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Countdown to Beyonce extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date
Generic.
1 dead, 1 stable following double shooting in KCMO
Severe weather hits metro following July 4th celebrations
Severe weather hits metro following July Fourth celebrations

Latest News

FORECAST: Partly sunny skies Thursday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible
FORECAST: Partly sunny skies Thursday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible
FORECAST: Partly sunny skies Thursday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Biden is heading to South Carolina to show his economic agenda is keeping even red states humming
Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the...
Man accused of drugging pregnant woman, causing miscarriage