Value Unconditional: Local organization helps people move from trauma to triumph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For Elise Shea, attending just one processing session with Value Unconditional was “life-changing.”

“I had just entered into substance abuse recovery,” said Shea. “With that lifestyle, I endured a lot of different kinds of trauma.”

“Trauma shows up different in everybody,” said Shea “I realized after attending ‘Embrace the Grace’ how I was projecting my hurts and pains on other people in my relationships in my life.”

It’s the story of many who’ve benefited from the non-profit’s services.

The Kansas City organization is transforming the way communities view and respond to people who are hurting. It provides free restorative and advocacy services to adult victims and survivors of sexual violence, sex trafficking, and child abuse.

“There is hope,” said Miranda Brewer, a former client who now mentors others. “You don’t have to give up. It’s not the end. You may have to take it one step at a time, but by God, you’re going to get there.”

“You are never too old and it’s never too late to start your healing journey,” said Brewer.

For years, Value Unconditional has been providing high-impact training – teaching appropriate ways to respond to and support those in crisis.

Geony Rucker is the founder and Executive Director of Value Unconditional. Its mission is to help all adults heal from trauma through a “Biblical lens.”

“God was putting it on my heart that there needed to be a place where people could receive both trauma-informed and faith-based services,” said Rucker. “There needed to be training for churches on how to respond when people were hurting. The need was so clear, so apparent.”

According to the National Council for Behavioral Health, trauma is a risk factor in nearly all behavioral health and substance use disorders.

“There’s a lot of people with trauma,” said Rucker. “I think like 64 percent of Americans have one or more ACEs. ACEs are adverse childhood experiences.”

Shea told us that her life was spiraling out of control before she found Value Unconditional, but now, “I’m a completely different person.”

“If there is anyone who has struggled with an experience from their past that they feel like they’ve lost hope to heal, healing is possible for them,” said Rucker. “And their value is unconditional.”

